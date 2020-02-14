Listen Live Sports

AP Top 25 Podcast: Examining NCAA issues with former insider

February 14, 2020 9:57 am
 
From NCAA investigator to college athlete advocate.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, AP’s Ralph Russo is joined by Tim Nevius, a former Division I baseball player who worked for five years as an NCAA investigator after leaving law school.

Now Nevius works to change college sports by representing athletes and pushing for reforms to NCAA rules regarding compensation for name, image and likeness and transfers. Nevius explains why he believes NCAA rules are often inherently unfair to the athletes. And why changing them won’t mean the end of football Saturdays and March Madness.

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and https://appodcasts.com/category/ap-top-25-college-football/

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPoll and https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

