AP Top 25 Podcast: Georgia’s Smart move targets Alabama

February 26, 2020 12:55 pm
 
Georgia coach Kirby Smart is trying to turn his program into the Alabama of the SEC East. His latest move to make that happen is hiring away from the Crimson Tide the man Nick Saban has entrusted with setting the culture in which the process thrives.

On this week’s AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Max Olson of The Athletic joins the AP’s Ralph D. Russo to discuss Georgia’s hiring of longtime Alabama strength and conditioning coach Scott Cochran.

Plus, Colorado makes Karl Dorrell a surprising pick to be head coach. How did the former UCLA coach land in Boulder and what are his chances of being successful?

Also, why does more freedom for college football player transfers not necessarily mean more opportunities?

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and https://appodcasts.com/category/ap-top-25-college-football/

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPoll and https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

