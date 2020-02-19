Listen Live Sports

AP Top 25 Podcast: Next up on never-ending coaching carousel

February 19, 2020 1:19 pm
 
More than a month after the season ended, at least one major college football team was still trying to find a head coach.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Adam Rittenberg of ESPN joins AP’s Ralph Russo to talk about Michigan State hiring Mel Tucker and Colorado trying to replace him. Why are coaches with such limited head coaching experience getting such huge contracts?

Plus, the NCAA takes another step toward allowing all athletes to transfer immediately. And what does a path back to glory for Nebraska and Southern California look like?

Also, a special segment with former AP Sports Writer Hal Bock on what it was like to cover the Miracle on Ice, the United States’ hockey team’s famous upset of the Soviet Union at the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPoll and https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

