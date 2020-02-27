App State looks to sweep CCU

Coastal Carolina (14-15, 7-11) vs. Appalachian State (16-13, 10-8)

Holmes Convocation Center, Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State goes for the season sweep over Coastal Carolina after winning the previous matchup in Conway. The teams last played on Jan. 25, when the Mountaineers outshot Coastal Carolina 43.6 percent to 40.4 percent and made six more 3-pointers en route to the 20-point victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Appalachian State’s Justin Forrest has averaged 17.9 points while Isaac Johnson has put up 10.7 points and 7.5 rebounds. For the Chanticleers, DeVante’ Jones has averaged 16.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists while Tommy Burton has put up 11.6 points and 7.4 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Jones has been directly responsible for 48 percent of all Coastal Carolina field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 21 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Coastal Carolina is 0-11 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 14-4 when scoring at least 71.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Coastal Carolina is a perfect 5-0 when it turns the ball over 11 times or fewer. The Chanticleers are 9-15 when they record more than 11 turnovers. Appalachian State’s forced 12.8 turnovers per game in Sun Belt play and 13.8 per game over its last five.

DID YOU KNOW: The Coastal Carolina offense has scored 77.9 points per game, the 29th-highest figure in Division I. Appalachian State has only averaged 68.3 points per game, which ranks 234th nationally.

