Appalachian St. 57, Texas-Arlington 50

TEXAS-ARLINGTON (10-14)

Narcis 1-3 2-2 4, Azore 6-12 0-0 12, Griffin 1-4 0-0 2, Phillips 0-2 0-0 0, Warren 6-13 1-3 14, Davis 4-10 1-3 9, Jackson-Young 0-5 0-0 0, Elame 1-3 2-2 4, Steelman 2-4 0-0 5, Sparling 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 6-10 50.

APPALACHIAN ST. (13-11)

Johnson 3-11 0-0 7, Seacat 6-7 1-2 13, Delph 0-3 0-0 0, Forrest 3-10 0-0 6, Williams 8-14 5-8 25, K.Lewis 2-4 0-2 4, J.Lewis 1-3 0-0 2, Bibby 0-0 0-0 0, Gregory 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 6-12 57.

Halftime_Appalachian St. 31-25. 3-Point Goals_Texas-Arlington 2-24 (Steelman 1-3, Warren 1-4, Elame 0-1, Narcis 0-1, Phillips 0-1, Davis 0-2, Griffin 0-2, Azore 0-4, Jackson-Young 0-4), Appalachian St. 5-21 (Williams 4-8, Johnson 1-7, Delph 0-3, Forrest 0-3). Rebounds_Texas-Arlington 26 (Davis 7), Appalachian St. 34 (Johnson 10). Assists_Texas-Arlington 10 (Azore 6), Appalachian St. 13 (Johnson, Forrest 4). Total Fouls_Texas-Arlington 15, Appalachian St. 12. A_1,425 (8,325).

