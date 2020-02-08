Listen Live Sports

Appalachian St. 60, Texas State 57

February 8, 2020 6:08 pm
 
TEXAS STATE (15-10)

Small 4-6 0-0 8, Terry 2-6 0-0 4, Adams 2-9 0-0 4, M.Davis 0-5 0-0 0, Harrell 5-8 0-0 11, Asberry 4-10 0-0 11, Sule 4-5 0-0 8, Scott 3-5 0-0 7, Tennial 1-2 1-2 4. Totals 25-56 1-2 57.

APPALACHIAN ST. (14-11)

Johnson 4-8 0-2 8, K.Lewis 3-6 1-2 7, Seacat 3-4 4-6 10, Forrest 4-10 5-8 14, Williams 6-15 3-3 19, Delph 0-4 0-0 0, J.Lewis 0-1 0-0 0, Bibby 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 21-50 13-21 60.

Halftime_Texas State 36-31. 3-Point Goals_Texas State 6-17 (Asberry 3-8, Tennial 1-1, Harrell 1-2, Scott 1-2, Adams 0-2, M.Davis 0-2), Appalachian St. 5-19 (Williams 4-11, Forrest 1-4, Bibby 0-1, Delph 0-1, Johnson 0-2). Fouled Out_Terry. Rebounds_Texas State 28 (Small, Asberry 6), Appalachian St. 32 (Seacat 9). Assists_Texas State 16 (M.Davis 11), Appalachian St. 12 (Forrest 7). Total Fouls_Texas State 19, Appalachian St. 10. A_2,164 (8,325).

