Appalachian St. 62, Georgia Southern 57

APPALACHIAN ST. (15-12)

Johnson 7-18 3-3 17, K.Lewis 1-2 2-2 4, Seacat 2-5 0-0 4, Delph 7-13 4-6 21, Williams 5-13 0-2 12, Gregory 1-4 0-0 2, J.Lewis 1-2 0-0 2, Bibby 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 9-13 62.

GEORGIA SOUTHERN (16-11)

Crawley 4-8 4-7 12, Jackson 7-18 2-4 17, McCadden 3-4 4-6 11, Smith 2-6 0-0 4, Wishart 3-9 1-1 7, Carter 3-5 0-1 6, Viti 0-1 0-0 0, Dawkins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 11-19 57.

Halftime_Georgia Southern 27-25. 3-Point Goals_Appalachian St. 5-23 (Delph 3-9, Williams 2-8, Johnson 0-6), Georgia Southern 2-18 (McCadden 1-2, Jackson 1-6, Crawley 0-1, Viti 0-1, Smith 0-3, Wishart 0-5). Fouled Out_McCadden. Rebounds_Appalachian St. 33 (Johnson 12), Georgia Southern 32 (Carter 10). Assists_Appalachian St. 14 (Williams 6), Georgia Southern 3 (Jackson, McCadden, Wishart 1). Total Fouls_Appalachian St. 17, Georgia Southern 16. A_1,753 (3,897).

