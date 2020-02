Arbitration Winners-Losers

By The Associated Press

Teams 7, Players 4 Winners Player, Club Asked Offered Pedro Báez, LAD $4,000,000 $3,500,000 Aledmys Díaz, Hou 2,600,000 2,000,000 Jesús Aguilar, Mia 2,575,000 2,325,000 Brian Goodwin, LAA 2,200,000 1,850,000 Losers Player, Club Asked Offered J.T. Realmuto, Phi $12,400,000 $10,000,000 Eduardo Rodríguez, Bos 8,975,000 8,300,000 Joc Pederson, LAD 9,500,000 7,750,000 Shane Greene, Atl 6,750,000 6,250,000 Josh Hader, Mil 6,400,000 4,100,000 José Berríos, Min 4,400,000 4,025,000 Tony Wolters, Col 2,475,000 1,900,000

