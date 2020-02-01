Listen Live Sports

Arizona 66, Washington St. 49

February 1, 2020 10:08 pm
 
ARIZONA (15-6)

Mannion 5-14 3-4 14, Nnaji 4-10 2-5 10, Green 4-11 0-0 9, Smith 2-6 2-2 6, Gettings 8-13 1-3 19, Baker 2-6 0-0 4, Hazzard 0-3 0-0 0, Lee 1-2 0-0 2, Koloko 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 27-68 8-14 66.

WASHINGTON ST. (13-10)

Bonton 7-16 0-0 15, Elleby 2-12 2-2 7, N.Williams 3-6 2-5 8, Pollard 3-6 0-1 6, Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Rodman 0-3 0-0 0, Markovetskyy 2-3 0-0 4, Kunc 0-1 1-2 1, Cannon 1-2 1-3 3, Rapp 1-2 0-0 2, Henson 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 20-54 6-13 49.

Halftime_Arizona 32-23. 3-Point Goals_Arizona 4-18 (Gettings 2-3, Green 1-3, Mannion 1-4, Baker 0-2, Hazzard 0-2, Smith 0-4), Washington St. 3-18 (Henson 1-2, Elleby 1-4, Bonton 1-5, Kunc 0-1, Rapp 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Rodman 0-2, N.Williams 0-2). Rebounds_Arizona 43 (Gettings 12), Washington St. 35 (N.Williams 7). Assists_Arizona 9 (Mannion 4), Washington St. 8 (Bonton 4). Total Fouls_Arizona 16, Washington St. 16. A_4,032 (11,671).

