Arizona 68, California 52

February 14, 2020 12:39 am
 
ARIZONA (17-7)

Gettings 3-6 0-0 7, Nnaji 8-13 5-8 21, Green 1-6 2-4 4, Mannion 3-9 4-4 10, Smith 5-7 0-1 14, Baker 1-4 1-2 3, Hazzard 1-2 0-0 3, Lee 2-3 0-0 4, Koloko 0-0 0-0 0, Jeter 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-52 12-19 68.

CALIFORNIA (10-14)

Anticevich 4-8 0-0 8, Thiemann 0-1 0-0 0, Austin 2-10 1-2 6, Bradley 7-18 2-2 19, South 3-11 0-0 7, Kelly 4-6 0-0 8, Joe.Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Thorpe 0-0 1-6 1, Klonaras 1-1 0-0 3, Kuany 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-55 4-10 52.

Halftime_Arizona 27-20. 3-Point Goals_Arizona 6-16 (Smith 4-5, Gettings 1-2, Hazzard 1-2, Baker 0-1, Nnaji 0-1, Green 0-2, Mannion 0-3), California 6-16 (Bradley 3-7, Klonaras 1-1, Austin 1-2, South 1-4, Anticevich 0-2). Rebounds_Arizona 31 (Green, Baker 6), California 30 (Kelly 9). Assists_Arizona 15 (Mannion 5), California 7 (Austin, Bradley, Joe.Brown 2). Total Fouls_Arizona 17, California 17. A_6,291 (11,877).

