Arizona St. 66, Southern Cal 64

February 9, 2020 12:23 am
 
SOUTHERN CAL (17-7)

Okongwu 2-3 1-2 5, Rakocevic 4-8 0-0 8, E.Anderson 4-6 2-6 12, Mathews 8-18 1-2 22, Utomi 4-11 6-7 15, Mobley 0-2 0-0 0, Weaver 0-1 0-0 0, Agbonkpolo 1-2 0-0 2, Sturdivant 0-3 0-0 0, Adlesh 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 10-17 64.

ARIZONA ST. (15-8)

Lawrence 0-4 0-0 0, Mitchell 1-1 0-0 2, White 2-8 3-3 7, Edwards 3-13 2-4 11, Martin 7-18 6-6 22, Verge 5-13 4-5 16, Cherry 0-5 1-2 1, House 0-1 0-0 0, Graham 1-1 0-0 2, Thomas 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 21-67 16-20 66.

Halftime_Southern Cal 40-32. 3-Point Goals_Southern Cal 8-20 (Mathews 5-9, E.Anderson 2-2, Utomi 1-6, Adlesh 0-1, Agbonkpolo 0-1, Sturdivant 0-1), Arizona St. 8-25 (Edwards 3-10, Verge 2-3, Martin 2-7, Thomas 1-2, Cherry 0-1, Lawrence 0-2). Rebounds_Southern Cal 39 (Rakocevic 12), Arizona St. 38 (White 10). Assists_Southern Cal 11 (E.Anderson 3), Arizona St. 7 (Lawrence, Martin 3). Total Fouls_Southern Cal 19, Arizona St. 17. A_9,628 (14,198).

