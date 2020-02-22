Listen Live Sports

Arizona St. 74, Oregon St. 73

February 22, 2020
 
OREGON ST. (15-12)

Hollins 1-2 0-0 2, Kelley 2-4 0-0 4, Tinkle 8-16 7-9 25, Reichle 1-3 0-0 2, Thompson 7-15 2-2 20, Hunt 1-3 2-2 5, Vernon 2-2 0-0 6, Lucas 1-3 0-0 3, Tucker 3-3 0-0 6, Miller-Moore 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 11-13 73.

ARIZONA ST. (19-8)

Lawrence 6-9 0-1 14, Mitchell 0-0 0-1 0, White 4-7 7-8 15, Edwards 3-10 3-3 10, Martin 6-12 2-2 17, Verge 7-13 2-3 17, House 0-2 1-2 1, Graham 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-53 15-20 74.

Halftime_Oregon St. 40-37. 3-Point Goals_Oregon St. 10-22 (Thompson 4-8, Vernon 2-2, Tinkle 2-5, Hunt 1-1, Lucas 1-3, Hollins 0-1, Reichle 0-2), Arizona St. 7-25 (Martin 3-7, Lawrence 2-4, Verge 1-5, Edwards 1-7, House 0-2). Rebounds_Oregon St. 23 (Tinkle 9), Arizona St. 24 (White 7). Assists_Oregon St. 16 (Thompson 7), Arizona St. 10 (Martin 4). Total Fouls_Oregon St. 20, Arizona St. 16. A_9,688 (14,198).

