Arizona St. 74, Stanford 69

ARIZONA ST. (16-8)

Lawrence 4-6 1-2 11, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0, R.White 2-5 1-4 5, Edwards 1-7 2-2 4, Martin 9-14 4-4 24, Verge 8-13 3-4 19, Valtonen 1-2 0-0 2, Graham 3-3 0-0 6, House 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 29-53 11-16 74.

STANFORD (16-8)

Jones 3-9 0-0 9, Kisunas 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 2-5 1-1 5, Terry 8-14 6-6 24, Wills 4-6 0-2 8, Delaire 4-9 3-4 11, I.White 1-2 0-0 3, Keefe 4-4 1-3 9. Totals 26-50 11-16 69.

Halftime_Arizona St. 36-29. 3-Point Goals_Arizona St. 5-16 (Martin 2-3, Lawrence 2-4, House 1-3, Verge 0-1, Edwards 0-5), Stanford 6-21 (Jones 3-9, Terry 2-7, I.White 1-2, Delaire 0-1, Davis 0-2). Rebounds_Arizona St. 29 (Verge 7), Stanford 19 (Delaire, Keefe 4). Assists_Arizona St. 9 (Verge 4), Stanford 13 (Davis 4). Total Fouls_Arizona St. 19, Stanford 15.

