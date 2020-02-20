Listen Live Sports

Arizona St. 77, No. 14 Oregon 72

February 20, 2020 11:10 pm
 
OREGON (20-7)

Juiston 4-7 0-1 8, Lawson 1-1 1-1 3, Duarte 4-12 1-2 10, Pritchard 6-15 2-2 18, Richardson 5-14 6-7 18, Patterson 4-6 0-2 8, Mathis 1-3 0-0 3, Okoro 1-3 2-4 4, Walker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 12-19 72.

ARIZONA ST. (18-8)

Lawrence 0-1 1-2 1, Mitchell 2-4 0-0 4, White 4-6 0-0 8, Edwards 9-15 1-2 24, Martin 3-8 3-4 11, Verge 10-21 5-10 26, Graham 1-1 0-1 2, House 0-4 1-2 1, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Christopher 0-0 0-0 0, Valtonen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 11-21 77.

Halftime_Arizona St. 34-23. 3-Point Goals_Oregon 8-28 (Pritchard 4-10, Richardson 2-6, Mathis 1-3, Duarte 1-6, Juiston 0-1, Patterson 0-1, Walker 0-1), Arizona St. 8-21 (Edwards 5-9, Martin 2-7, Verge 1-3, House 0-2). Fouled Out_Pritchard. Rebounds_Oregon 39 (Lawson, Richardson, Patterson 6), Arizona St. 32 (White 11). Assists_Oregon 14 (Lawson 5), Arizona St. 17 (Martin 5). Total Fouls_Oregon 20, Arizona St. 16. A_12,951 (14,198).

