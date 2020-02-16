Arizona St. 80, California 75

ARIZONA ST. (17-8)

Lawrence 2-4 2-3 7, Mitchell 3-5 1-2 8, White 4-6 2-5 10, Edwards 2-9 1-2 7, Martin 7-10 5-6 22, Verge 6-16 10-11 22, Graham 2-2 0-1 4, Valtonen 0-1 0-0 0, House 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-53 21-30 80.

CALIFORNIA (10-15)

Anticevich 7-16 2-2 18, Kelly 3-6 2-5 8, Austin 6-12 5-5 17, Bradley 8-13 2-4 22, Brown 0-3 0-0 0, South 2-5 3-3 8, Thiemann 1-1 0-1 2, Thorpe 0-1 0-0 0, Kuany 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 14-20 75.

Halftime_Arizona St. 32-31. 3-Point Goals_Arizona St. 7-15 (Martin 3-3, Edwards 2-7, Lawrence 1-1, Mitchell 1-1, Valtonen 0-1, Verge 0-2), California 7-18 (Bradley 4-6, Anticevich 2-5, South 1-2, Brown 0-2, Austin 0-3). Fouled Out_Bradley. Rebounds_Arizona St. 30 (White 10), California 31 (Kelly 9). Assists_Arizona St. 8 (Martin 5), California 10 (Austin 5). Total Fouls_Arizona St. 18, California 24.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.