Arizona St. 84, UCLA 66

UCLA (12-11)

Riley 7-11 2-4 16, Campbell 4-15 4-6 13, Singleton 2-7 0-0 6, Smith 2-7 5-6 9, Jaquez 2-7 0-0 5, Bernard 2-4 4-6 9, Kyman 3-6 0-0 8, Olesinski 0-1 0-0 0, Ali 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-58 15-22 66.

ARIZONA ST. (14-8)

Lawrence 4-5 0-0 11, Mitchell 1-4 0-0 2, White 4-9 0-0 8, Edwards 4-9 2-4 13, Martin 3-9 7-9 15, Verge 10-16 3-4 26, Thomas 3-3 0-0 9, House 0-1 0-0 0, Cherry 0-1 0-0 0, Burno 0-0 0-0 0, Christopher 0-1 0-0 0, Feit 0-0 0-0 0, Fogerty 0-0 0-0 0, Olmsted 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-58 12-17 84.

Halftime_Arizona St. 39-28. 3-Point Goals_UCLA 7-25 (Kyman 2-5, Singleton 2-6, Bernard 1-3, Jaquez 1-4, Campbell 1-5, Olesinski 0-1, Smith 0-1), Arizona St. 14-24 (Lawrence 3-3, Thomas 3-3, Verge 3-3, Edwards 3-7, Martin 2-4, Cherry 0-1, Christopher 0-1, House 0-1, Mitchell 0-1). Rebounds_UCLA 30 (Smith 8), Arizona St. 32 (White 16). Assists_UCLA 10 (Campbell 5), Arizona St. 16 (Martin 7). Total Fouls_UCLA 15, Arizona St. 14. A_7,708 (14,198).

