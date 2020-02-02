Arizona St. 87, Washington 83

ARIZONA ST. (13-8)

Martin 5-13 5-6 19, Edwards 3-12 9-10 18, Verge 7-8 4-6 18, White 5-8 8-8 18, Thomas 4-7 1-1 10, Mitchell 0-1 0-0 0, Graham 2-3 0-2 4, Cherry 0-1 0-0 0, Lawrence 0-2 0-0 0, House 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 27-33 87.

WASHINGTON (12-11)

Wright 4-6 3-5 14, Stewart 3-7 8-12 14, Tsohonis 8-16 1-2 19, Carter 4-13 3-4 13, Bey 1-5 2-2 5, McDaniels 0-4 6-6 6, Battle 4-11 1-1 10, Roberts 0-0 2-3 2, Hardy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 26-35 83.

Halftime_Arizona St. 39-33. 3-Point Goals_Arizona St. 8-28 (Martin 4-11, Edwards 3-10, Thomas 1-3, House 0-1, Verge 0-1, Lawrence 0-2), Washington 9-31 (Wright 3-4, Tsohonis 2-6, Carter 2-7, Bey 1-4, Battle 1-6, Stewart 0-1, McDaniels 0-3). Fouled Out_Mitchell, Battle. Rebounds_Arizona St. 38 (White, Graham 7), Washington 29 (Carter 6). Assists_Arizona St. 9 (Edwards, Verge, Mitchell 2), Washington 10 (Bey 3). Total Fouls_Arizona St. 26, Washington 23. A_9,066 (10,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.