Ark.-Pine Bluff 74, Texas Southern 72, OT

February 24, 2020 11:29 pm
 
TEXAS SOUTHERN (13-14)

Ewing 6-14 5-7 17, Hopkins 3-10 5-6 11, Rasas 3-6 0-0 6, Armstrong 3-10 5-6 11, J.Jones 0-6 2-2 2, Etienne 7-12 5-7 23, Baldwin 0-2 0-0 0, Brigham 0-0 0-0 0, Tshisumpa 1-1 0-0 2, Lumpkin 0-0 0-0 0, Ja’Ma.Redus 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 22-28 72.

ARK.-PINE BLUFF (4-23)

Banyard 2-2 0-2 5, Bell 9-19 4-4 22, Carter 3-9 2-2 10, Morris 3-6 2-2 8, Wallace 5-12 1-2 13, Stokes 4-7 4-4 14, McDyess 1-3 0-0 2, Haralson 0-2 0-0 0, Posey 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Bassey 0-0 0-0 0, Stredic 0-0 0-0 0, McNair 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-63 13-16 74.

Halftime_Ark.-Pine Bluff 32-27. 3-Point Goals_Texas Southern 4-19 (Etienne 4-8, Rasas 0-1, Hopkins 0-2, J.Jones 0-3, Armstrong 0-5), Ark.-Pine Bluff 7-24 (Stokes 2-3, Carter 2-5, Wallace 2-8, Banyard 1-1, Jackson 0-1, Posey 0-1, Haralson 0-2, Bell 0-3). Fouled Out_Banyard. Rebounds_Texas Southern 33 (Hopkins 8), Ark.-Pine Bluff 36 (Bell, Carter 8). Assists_Texas Southern 9 (Armstrong 3), Ark.-Pine Bluff 14 (Bell 4). Total Fouls_Texas Southern 15, Ark.-Pine Bluff 24. A_1,376 (4,500).

