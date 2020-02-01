Arkansas 82, Alabama 78

ARKANSAS (16-5)

Sills 2-6 2-2 7, Whitt 11-19 4-4 26, M.Jones 10-20 6-13 30, Harris 3-4 4-5 11, Chaney 2-4 4-5 8, Joe 0-3 0-0 0, Bailey 0-3 0-0 0, Cylla 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 20-29 82.

ALABAMA (12-9)

Lewis 4-13 4-4 12, Shackelford 11-22 1-1 28, Petty 3-8 1-2 8, Reese 4-7 4-6 14, Davis 3-3 5-8 11, Smith 1-2 0-1 2, Forbes 1-5 1-2 3. Totals 27-60 16-24 78.

Halftime_Alabama 39-36. 3-Point Goals_Arkansas 6-16 (M.Jones 4-7, Harris 1-2, Sills 1-4, Joe 0-3), Alabama 8-31 (Shackelford 5-13, Reese 2-5, Petty 1-5, Forbes 0-3, Lewis 0-5). Fouled Out_Chaney, Reese. Rebounds_Arkansas 27 (Chaney 11), Alabama 39 (Petty, Forbes 9). Assists_Arkansas 7 (Sills, Whitt, Harris 2), Alabama 11 (Lewis, Shackelford, Petty 3). Total Fouls_Arkansas 19, Alabama 25. A_12,461 (15,383).

