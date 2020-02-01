Listen Live Sports

Arkansas-Little Rock rolls past Appalachian State, 93-86

February 1, 2020 5:24 pm
 
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Ben Coupet Jr. had a career-high 23 points as Arkansas-Little Rock maintained its hold on first-place in the Sun Belt Conference standings by topping Appalachian State 93-86 on Saturday.

Markquis Nowell had 17 points and 13 assists for Arkansas-Little Rock (17-7, 11-2 Sun Belt Conference), which won its sixth straight game. Ruot Monyyong added 12 points and three blocks. Marko Lukic had 12 points.

Arkansas-Little Rock posted a season-high 26 assists and scored a season-high 49 second-half points while winning its sixth straight game.

Justin Forrest had 23 points for the Mountaineers (12-11, 6-6). O’Showen Williams added 18 points. Isaac Johnson had 17 points and nine assists.

The Trojans improve to 2-0 against the Mountaineers for the season. Arkansas-Little Rock defeated Appalachian State 73-57 on Jan. 18. Arkansas-Little Rock plays Arkansas State at home next Saturday. Appalachian State faces Texas-Arlington at home on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Related Topics
Sports News

