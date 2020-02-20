Listen Live Sports

Arkansas looks for home win vs Mizzou

February 20, 2020 3:30 pm
 
1 min read
      

Missouri (13-13, 5-8) vs. Arkansas (16-10, 4-9)

Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas looks for its sixth straight win over Missouri at Bud Walton Arena. The last victory for the Tigers at Arkansas was a 75-71 win on Jan. 28, 2014.

SAVVY SENIORS: Arkansas’ Mason Jones, Jimmy Whitt Jr. and Adrio Bailey have collectively accounted for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 65 percent of all Razorbacks points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Xavier Pinson has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Missouri field goals over the last three games. Pinson has accounted for 23 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Missouri is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 60 points and 13-4 when scoring at least 60.

COLD SPELLS: Missouri has dropped its last seven road games, scoring 58.9 points and allowing 75.9 points during those contests. Arkansas has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 76.7 points while giving up 78.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The Arkansas defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.4 percent of all possessions, which is the 23rd-highest rate in the country. The Missouri offense has turned the ball over on 21.2 percent of its possessions (ranked 308th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

