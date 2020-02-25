Arkansas St. looks to end streak vs La.-Lafeyette

Arkansas State (15-14, 7-11) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (11-17, 6-11)

Cajun Dome, Lafayette, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana-Lafayette looks to extend Arkansas State’s conference losing streak to eight games. Arkansas State’s last Sun Belt win came against the Troy Trojans 78-62 on Jan. 25. Louisiana-Lafayette lost 83-77 on the road to Louisiana-Monroe in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Arkansas State has benefited heavily from its seniors. Marquis Eaton, Caleb Fields, Canberk Kus, J.J. Matthews and Jerry Johnson have collectively accounted for 71 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 95 percent of all Red Wolves points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Eaton has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Arkansas State field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 34 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Louisiana-Lafayette is 0-9 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 11-8 when it scores at least 66.

COLD SPELL: Arkansas State has lost its last three road games, scoring 72.7 points, while allowing 78.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas State has attempted the second-most free throws in all of Division I. The Red Wolves have averaged 25.9 free throws per game, including 28.9 per game against conference opponents.

