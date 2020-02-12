Army 65, Lafayette 48

LAFAYETTE (15-9)

O’Boyle 1-8 1-1 3, Quinn 2-4 2-4 6, Jaworski 5-12 1-2 13, Perry 4-8 0-0 9, Stout 4-8 0-0 11, Stephens 1-11 0-0 2, Cherry 2-6 0-0 4, Hastings 0-3 0-0 0, Good 0-0 0-0 0, Reichwein 0-2 0-0 0, Vaughan 0-0 0-0 0, Anekwe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-62 4-7 48.

ARMY (12-12)

King 5-11 0-0 12, Wilson 10-17 0-1 20, Caldwell 4-8 1-2 10, Funk 4-13 2-2 12, Grayson 1-5 0-0 3, Blackwell 1-4 0-0 3, Mann 2-3 0-0 5, Finke 0-0 0-0 0, Thiele 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 3-5 65.

Halftime_Army 31-23. 3-Point Goals_Lafayette 6-30 (Stout 3-5, Jaworski 2-5, Perry 1-4, Cherry 0-2, Reichwein 0-2, O’Boyle 0-6, Stephens 0-6), Army 8-21 (King 2-5, Funk 2-6, Mann 1-1, Blackwell 1-3, Caldwell 1-3, Grayson 1-3). Rebounds_Lafayette 30 (Cherry 12), Army 44 (Wilson 13). Assists_Lafayette 7 (Quinn 2), Army 20 (Funk 7). Total Fouls_Lafayette 11, Army 14. A_428 (5,043).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.