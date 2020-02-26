Army 67, Holy Cross 61

HOLY CROSS (3-27)

Faw 3-12 0-0 9, Niego 2-7 0-0 4, Pridgen 10-20 1-2 21, Butler 7-12 1-1 17, Wade 4-10 0-0 10, Le Sann 0-3 0-0 0, Verbeek 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-65 2-3 61.

ARMY (15-13)

King 4-7 1-2 10, Wilson 9-18 2-3 20, Caldwell 3-9 2-3 8, Funk 10-18 2-5 22, Grayson 1-5 0-0 3, Blackwell 1-5 2-2 4, Finke 0-0 0-0 0, Mann 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 9-15 67.

Halftime_Army 31-28. 3-Point Goals_Holy Cross 7-23 (Faw 3-9, Butler 2-4, Wade 2-5, Le Sann 0-1, Pridgen 0-1, Verbeek 0-1, Niego 0-2), Army 2-15 (King 1-3, Grayson 1-4, Blackwell 0-2, Caldwell 0-3, Funk 0-3). Fouled Out_Faw. Rebounds_Holy Cross 37 (Pridgen 10), Army 36 (Caldwell 9). Assists_Holy Cross 11 (Butler 3), Army 15 (Funk 7). Total Fouls_Holy Cross 14, Army 7. A_817 (5,043).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.