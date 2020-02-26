Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Army 67, Holy Cross 61

February 26, 2020 10:14 pm
 
< a min read
      

HOLY CROSS (3-27)

Faw 3-12 0-0 9, Niego 2-7 0-0 4, Pridgen 10-20 1-2 21, Butler 7-12 1-1 17, Wade 4-10 0-0 10, Le Sann 0-3 0-0 0, Verbeek 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-65 2-3 61.

ARMY (15-13)

King 4-7 1-2 10, Wilson 9-18 2-3 20, Caldwell 3-9 2-3 8, Funk 10-18 2-5 22, Grayson 1-5 0-0 3, Blackwell 1-5 2-2 4, Finke 0-0 0-0 0, Mann 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 9-15 67.

Halftime_Army 31-28. 3-Point Goals_Holy Cross 7-23 (Faw 3-9, Butler 2-4, Wade 2-5, Le Sann 0-1, Pridgen 0-1, Verbeek 0-1, Niego 0-2), Army 2-15 (King 1-3, Grayson 1-4, Blackwell 0-2, Caldwell 0-3, Funk 0-3). Fouled Out_Faw. Rebounds_Holy Cross 37 (Pridgen 10), Army 36 (Caldwell 9). Assists_Holy Cross 11 (Butler 3), Army 15 (Funk 7). Total Fouls_Holy Cross 14, Army 7. A_817 (5,043).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound