Army 79, Lehigh 66

LEHIGH (7-19)

J.Wilson 8-11 1-3 20, Lynch 6-10 0-0 12, Cohen 2-7 2-2 6, Fenton 6-9 1-2 15, Mar.Wilson 2-9 0-0 4, Karnik 2-5 1-3 5, Taylor 1-3 0-0 2, Alamudun 0-1 2-2 2, Betlow 0-0 0-1 0, Arion 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-55 7-13 66.

ARMY (13-12)

King 2-6 4-4 8, Mat.Wilson 10-13 1-3 21, Caldwell 2-5 4-6 8, Funk 9-12 5-6 26, Grayson 3-6 0-0 8, Blackwell 2-4 3-5 8, Mann 0-2 0-0 0, Finke 0-1 0-0 0, Kinker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-49 17-24 79.

Halftime_Army 40-30. 3-Point Goals_Lehigh 5-16 (J.Wilson 3-6, Fenton 2-5, Karnik 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Mar.Wilson 0-3), Army 6-16 (Funk 3-6, Grayson 2-3, Blackwell 1-2, Mann 0-1, Caldwell 0-2, King 0-2). Fouled Out_Karnik, Mat.Wilson. Rebounds_Lehigh 29 (Lynch 7), Army 28 (Mat.Wilson 8). Assists_Lehigh 12 (Cohen 4), Army 17 (Funk 7). Total Fouls_Lehigh 21, Army 20. A_1,112 (5,043).

