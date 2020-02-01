Listen Live Sports

Army 80, Lehigh 79

February 1, 2020 8:56 pm
 
ARMY (11-10)

Funk 10-14 6-8 33, Grayson 3-11 2-2 10, King 1-3 0-0 2, Mat.Wilson 10-18 1-2 21, Caldwell 2-4 0-0 5, Blackwell 0-2 0-0 0, Finke 3-3 0-1 6, Madden 0-2 0-0 0, Mann 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 30-58 10-15 80.

LEHIGH (5-17)

Cohen 5-10 0-0 13, Fenton 6-13 0-0 18, Lynch 10-13 5-6 25, Mar.Wilson 3-6 2-3 9, J.Wilson 3-9 0-0 6, Alamudun 2-3 2-2 6, Betlow 0-1 0-0 0, Porter 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-56 9-11 79.

Halftime_Lehigh 48-44. 3-Point Goals_Army 10-19 (Funk 7-9, Grayson 2-6, Caldwell 1-1, Madden 0-1, Blackwell 0-2), Lehigh 10-23 (Fenton 6-10, Cohen 3-5, Mar.Wilson 1-3, Alamudun 0-1, Betlow 0-1, J.Wilson 0-3). Rebounds_Army 26 (Mat.Wilson 9), Lehigh 25 (Lynch 13). Assists_Army 15 (Funk 7), Lehigh 19 (Mar.Wilson 7). Total Fouls_Army 13, Lehigh 16. A_1,324 (6,000).

