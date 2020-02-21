Listen Live Sports

Ary-Turner, Knight carry Dartmouth past Penn 66-59

February 21, 2020 9:05 pm
 
HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Trevon Ary-Turner had 19 points as Dartmouth topped Penn 66-59 on Friday night. Chris Knight added 16 points for the Big Green, while Aaryn Rai chipped in 15.

Devon Goodman had 17 points for the Quakers (13-9, 5-4 Ivy League). Lucas Monroe added 12 points. Jordan Dingle had 11 points.

The Big Green leveled the season series against the Quakers with the win. Penn defeated Dartmouth 54-46 on Feb. 1. Dartmouth (10-14, 3-6) matches up against Princeton at home on Saturday. Penn plays Harvard on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

