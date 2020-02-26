Astros 4, Mets 2

|Astros
|
|
|
|
|
|Mets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|
|Totals
|30
|2
|6
|2
|
|Sprnger cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.McNil 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|R.Adlph pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thmpson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brntley lf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
|Cordell cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|M.Cstes lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Alnso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Al.Diaz 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|J.Hager 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Jones 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cnforto rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Tcker rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Q.Brdey rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Wrenn rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|W.Ramos c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tanielu 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Rvera c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Adams 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rosario ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garneau dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|M.Mroff ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Salazar ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|D.Smith lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Myfield 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Tebow lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|O.Darte 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Nunez dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Je.Pena ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Prker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kssnger ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gllorme 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ritchie c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Crpio 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Qintana c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|000
|210
|001
|—
|4
|New York
|000
|110
|000
|—
|2
E_Diaz (1), Thompson (1), Moroff (1). DP_Houston 6, New York 0. LOB_Houston 5, New York 3. 2B_Diaz (1), Garneau (1). HR_Salazar (1), Cordell (1). SB_Moroff (1). CS_Wrenn (1), Cordell (1), Smith (1). SF_Brantley (1).
|Astros
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pruitt W, 0-0
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Biagini H, 0
|2
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Taylor H, 0
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Garza S, 0-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Mets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Syndergaard
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Wilson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Diaz L, 0-0
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Shreve
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Lockett
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Ramirez
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bashlor
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Villines
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
HBP_by_Garza (Hager).
WP_Taylor.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale First, Hunter Wendelstedt Second, Andy Fletcher Third, John Libk.
T_2:26. A_4,088
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.