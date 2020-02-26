Listen Live Sports

Astros 4, Mets 2

February 26, 2020 3:48 pm
 
Astros Mets
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 4 7 4 Totals 30 2 6 2
Sprnger cf 3 0 1 0 J.McNil 3b 2 0 1 0
R.Adlph pr 1 0 0 0 Thmpson 3b 2 0 0 0
Brntley lf 2 1 2 1 Cordell cf 4 1 2 1
M.Cstes lf 1 0 0 0 P.Alnso 1b 3 0 0 0
Al.Diaz 3b 3 1 1 1 J.Hager 1b 0 0 0 0
T.Jones 3b 1 0 0 0 Cnforto rf 2 0 0 0
K.Tcker rf 3 0 0 0 Q.Brdey rf 2 0 0 0
S.Wrenn rf 1 0 1 0 W.Ramos c 2 0 0 0
Tanielu 1b 3 0 0 0 R.Rvera c 1 0 0 0
J.Adams 1b 1 0 0 0 Rosario ss 1 0 0 0
Garneau dh 2 0 1 1 M.Mroff ss 2 1 1 0
Salazar ph 1 1 1 1 D.Smith lf 2 0 1 1
Myfield 2b 3 0 0 0 T.Tebow lf 1 0 0 0
O.Darte 2b 1 0 0 0 E.Nunez dh 2 0 1 0
Je.Pena ss 3 1 0 0 J.Prker ph 1 0 0 0
Kssnger ss 1 0 0 0 Gllorme 2b 2 0 0 0
Ritchie c 2 0 0 0 L.Crpio 2b 1 0 0 0
Qintana c 1 0 0 0
Houston 000 210 001 4
New York 000 110 000 2

E_Diaz (1), Thompson (1), Moroff (1). DP_Houston 6, New York 0. LOB_Houston 5, New York 3. 2B_Diaz (1), Garneau (1). HR_Salazar (1), Cordell (1). SB_Moroff (1). CS_Wrenn (1), Cordell (1), Smith (1). SF_Brantley (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Astros
Pruitt W, 0-0 3 1 0 0 0 0
Biagini H, 0 2 4 2 2 0 1
Taylor H, 0 2 1 0 0 1 1
Garza S, 0-0 2 0 0 0 0 2
Mets
Syndergaard 2 1 0 0 0 2
Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Diaz L, 0-0 1 3 2 2 0 1
Shreve 1 1 1 0 1 0
Lockett 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Ramirez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Bashlor 1 1 0 0 0 1
Villines 1 1 1 1 0 0

HBP_by_Garza (Hager).

WP_Taylor.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale First, Hunter Wendelstedt Second, Andy Fletcher Third, John Libk.

T_2:26. A_4,088

