Astros 4, Mets 2

Astros Mets ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 4 7 4 Totals 30 2 6 2 Sprnger cf 3 0 1 0 J.McNil 3b 2 0 1 0 R.Adlph pr 1 0 0 0 Thmpson 3b 2 0 0 0 Brntley lf 2 1 2 1 Cordell cf 4 1 2 1 M.Cstes lf 1 0 0 0 P.Alnso 1b 3 0 0 0 Al.Diaz 3b 3 1 1 1 J.Hager 1b 0 0 0 0 T.Jones 3b 1 0 0 0 Cnforto rf 2 0 0 0 K.Tcker rf 3 0 0 0 Q.Brdey rf 2 0 0 0 S.Wrenn rf 1 0 1 0 W.Ramos c 2 0 0 0 Tanielu 1b 3 0 0 0 R.Rvera c 1 0 0 0 J.Adams 1b 1 0 0 0 Rosario ss 1 0 0 0 Garneau dh 2 0 1 1 M.Mroff ss 2 1 1 0 Salazar ph 1 1 1 1 D.Smith lf 2 0 1 1 Myfield 2b 3 0 0 0 T.Tebow lf 1 0 0 0 O.Darte 2b 1 0 0 0 E.Nunez dh 2 0 1 0 Je.Pena ss 3 1 0 0 J.Prker ph 1 0 0 0 Kssnger ss 1 0 0 0 Gllorme 2b 2 0 0 0 Ritchie c 2 0 0 0 L.Crpio 2b 1 0 0 0 Qintana c 1 0 0 0

Houston 000 210 001 — 4 New York 000 110 000 — 2

E_Diaz (1), Thompson (1), Moroff (1). DP_Houston 6, New York 0. LOB_Houston 5, New York 3. 2B_Diaz (1), Garneau (1). HR_Salazar (1), Cordell (1). SB_Moroff (1). CS_Wrenn (1), Cordell (1), Smith (1). SF_Brantley (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Astros Pruitt W, 0-0 3 1 0 0 0 0 Biagini H, 0 2 4 2 2 0 1 Taylor H, 0 2 1 0 0 1 1 Garza S, 0-0 2 0 0 0 0 2

Mets Syndergaard 2 1 0 0 0 2 Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 1 Diaz L, 0-0 1 3 2 2 0 1 Shreve 1 1 1 0 1 0 Lockett 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Ramirez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Bashlor 1 1 0 0 0 1 Villines 1 1 1 1 0 0

HBP_by_Garza (Hager).

WP_Taylor.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale First, Hunter Wendelstedt Second, Andy Fletcher Third, John Libk.

T_2:26. A_4,088

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.