ASU faces tough test vs No. 14 Oregon

No. 14 Oregon (20-6, 9-4) vs. Arizona State (17-8, 8-5)

Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, Arizona; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Oregon presents a tough challenge for Arizona State. Arizona State has won one of its five games against ranked opponents this season. Oregon has moved up to No. 14 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Colorado and Utah last week.

SAVVY SENIORS: Oregon’s Payton Pritchard, Shakur Juiston and Anthony Mathis have collectively scored 44 percent of the team’s points this season, including 48 percent of all Ducks scoring over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Pritchard has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Oregon field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 32 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Arizona State is 0-6 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 17-2 when it scores at least 66.

WINNING WHEN: Arizona State is a perfect 13-0 when it scores at least 74 points. The Sun Devils are 4-8 when scoring any fewer than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Arizona State is rated first in the Pac-12 with an average of 73.5 possessions per game.

