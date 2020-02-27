Athletics 5, Rockies 2

|Rockies
|
|
|
|
|
|Athletics
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|9
|2
|
|Totals
|30
|5
|8
|5
|
|Da.Dahl cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|M.Smien ss
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|A.Trejo 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Neuse 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Story ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stamets ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Goins ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Blckmon dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Olson 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Grber ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cmpbell 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Arenado 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|K.Davis dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fuentes 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barreto ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Desmond lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Brown ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Hlliard lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lureano cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Tapia rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|D.Fwler cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Yo.Daza rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Pnder rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|C.Owngs 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Theroux c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Mundell 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grssman lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hampson 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Barrera rf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Boswell cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Mateo 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|El.Diaz c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Nat.Orf 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|D.Nunez c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Allen c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sk.Bolt lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Colorado
|001
|000
|100
|—
|2
|Oakland
|011
|000
|03x
|—
|5
LOB_Colorado 4, Oakland 6. 2B_Brown (3). HR_Arenado (1), Pinder (1). CS_Tapia (1), Nunez (1). SF_Semien (1), Barrera (1).
|Rockies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Freeland
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Shaw
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Goudeau
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Collins
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Almonte
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Fernandez L, 0-1
|1
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Athletics
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Puk
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hendriks
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Bassitt H, 1
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Smith H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Dunshee BS, 0-1
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Lee W, 1-0
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
HBP_by_Goudeau (Davis).
WP_Fernandez, Lee.
Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis First, Brian Gorman Second, Doug Eddings Third, Jordan Bake.
T_. A_4,005
