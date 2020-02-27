Athletics 5, Rockies 2

Rockies Athletics ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 2 9 2 Totals 30 5 8 5 Da.Dahl cf 3 0 0 1 M.Smien ss 1 0 0 1 A.Trejo 2b 1 0 0 0 S.Neuse 3b 2 0 0 0 T.Story ss 3 0 1 0 Chapman 3b 2 0 0 0 Stamets ss 1 0 0 0 R.Goins ss 2 1 1 0 Blckmon dh 3 0 0 0 M.Olson 1b 2 0 0 0 M.Grber ph 1 0 0 0 Cmpbell 1b 2 1 1 0 Arenado 3b 3 1 1 1 K.Davis dh 1 0 0 0 Fuentes 3b 1 0 0 0 Barreto ph 1 0 0 0 Desmond lf 2 0 0 0 S.Brown ph 1 1 1 1 Hlliard lf 1 0 0 0 Lureano cf 2 0 0 0 R.Tapia rf 2 0 1 0 D.Fwler cf 2 0 0 0 Yo.Daza rf 2 0 1 0 C.Pnder rf 3 1 2 1 C.Owngs 1b 2 0 1 0 Theroux c 1 0 1 1 Mundell 1b 1 0 0 0 Grssman lf 1 0 0 0 Hampson 2b 2 1 1 0 Barrera rf 1 0 0 1 Boswell cf 1 0 1 0 J.Mateo 2b 1 1 0 0 El.Diaz c 2 0 1 0 Nat.Orf 3b 2 0 1 0 D.Nunez c 1 0 1 0 A.Allen c 2 0 1 0 Sk.Bolt lf 1 0 0 0

Colorado 001 000 100 — 2 Oakland 011 000 03x — 5

LOB_Colorado 4, Oakland 6. 2B_Brown (3). HR_Arenado (1), Pinder (1). CS_Tapia (1), Nunez (1). SF_Semien (1), Barrera (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Rockies Freeland 2 1 1 1 0 0 Shaw 1 1 1 1 1 1 Goudeau 2 1 0 0 1 0 Collins 1 0 0 0 0 2 Almonte 1 1 0 0 0 1 Fernandez L, 0-1 1 4 3 3 0 1

Athletics Puk 2 2 0 0 0 1 Hendriks 1 2 1 1 0 1 Bassitt H, 1 2 1 0 0 0 1 Smith H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Dunshee BS, 0-1 1 3 1 1 0 1 Lee W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 1 2

HBP_by_Goudeau (Davis).

WP_Fernandez, Lee.

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis First, Brian Gorman Second, Doug Eddings Third, Jordan Bake.

T_. A_4,005

