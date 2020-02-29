Athletics 8, Indians 6

|Indians
|
|
|
|
|
|Athletics
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|39
|6
|13
|6
|
|Totals
|36
|8
|11
|8
|
|F.Lndor ss
|3
|0
|2
|2
|
|M.Smien ss
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Freeman ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Goins pr
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|R.Perez c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|To.Kemp 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|
|B.Tylor pr
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|2
|
|Hrnndez 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Ed.Diaz 3b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Clement pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Olson 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santana dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cmpbell 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ca.Rupp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lureano cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Buers lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Thmas lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Longo lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jo.Heim c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Mercado cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Theroux c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ka’.Tom cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|V.Mchin dh
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Bradley 1b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Sk.Bolt rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Mrabell 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Fwler lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Arryo 3b
|2
|2
|2
|0
|
|Au.Beck cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Krieger pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|G.Allen rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Al.Call rf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|020
|300
|010
|—
|6
|Oakland
|001
|320
|02x
|—
|8
E_Lindor (1), Theroux (1). LOB_Cleveland 8, Oakland 8. 2B_Lindor (2), Hernandez (1), Semien (1), Machin (2). HR_Bradley (2), Diaz (1). SB_Tom (1), Allen (1).
|Indians
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Plesac
|2
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Krauth
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hoyt
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Lingos H, 1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Leone BS, 0-1
|1
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Dowdy
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gose
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Weiss L, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Athletics
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Manaea
|3
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Wendelken
|1
|
|5
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Trivino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|McFarland H, 1
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Howard W, 1-0
|2
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Weems S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_by_Hoyt (Heim), Manaea (Arroyo).
WP_Manaea.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings First, Ted Barrett Second, Dan Bellino Third, Pat Hober.
T_3:16. A_8,159
