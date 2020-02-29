Athletics 8, Indians 6

Indians Athletics ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 39 6 13 6 Totals 36 8 11 8 F.Lndor ss 3 0 2 2 M.Smien ss 3 1 2 2 Freeman ss 2 0 0 0 R.Goins pr 2 0 1 0 R.Perez c 3 0 1 2 To.Kemp 2b 4 1 3 0 B.Tylor pr 2 0 1 0 Chapman 3b 3 0 0 2 Hrnndez 2b 3 0 2 0 Ed.Diaz 3b 2 1 1 2 Clement pr 2 0 0 0 M.Olson 1b 2 0 0 0 Santana dh 3 0 0 0 Cmpbell 1b 2 0 0 0 Ca.Rupp ph 1 0 0 0 Lureano cf 3 0 0 0 J.Buers lf 3 0 0 0 D.Thmas lf 1 0 0 0 M.Longo lf 2 0 0 0 Jo.Heim c 1 1 0 0 Mercado cf 3 0 0 0 Theroux c 2 1 1 0 Ka’.Tom cf 1 1 1 0 V.Mchin dh 4 2 2 0 Bradley 1b 3 2 2 1 Sk.Bolt rf 3 1 1 2 Mrabell 1b 1 0 0 0 D.Fwler lf 3 0 0 0 C.Arryo 3b 2 2 2 0 Au.Beck cf 1 0 0 0 Krieger pr 1 0 0 0 G.Allen rf 3 1 1 0 Al.Call rf 1 0 1 1

Cleveland 020 300 010 — 6 Oakland 001 320 02x — 8

E_Lindor (1), Theroux (1). LOB_Cleveland 8, Oakland 8. 2B_Lindor (2), Hernandez (1), Semien (1), Machin (2). HR_Bradley (2), Diaz (1). SB_Tom (1), Allen (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Indians Plesac 2 1-3 2 1 1 1 3 Krauth 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Hoyt 1-3 2 3 3 1 1 Lingos H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Leone BS, 0-1 1 4 2 2 0 2 Dowdy 1 0 0 0 0 2 Gose 1 0 0 0 0 2 Weiss L, 0-1 1 2 2 2 0 0

Athletics Manaea 3 4 2 2 0 2 Wendelken 1 5 3 3 0 2 Trivino 1 0 0 0 0 2 McFarland H, 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 Howard W, 1-0 2 2 1 0 0 2 Weems S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 0

HBP_by_Hoyt (Heim), Manaea (Arroyo).

WP_Manaea.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings First, Ted Barrett Second, Dan Bellino Third, Pat Hober.

T_3:16. A_8,159

