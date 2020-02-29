Listen Live Sports

Athletics 8, Indians 6

February 29, 2020 7:37 pm
 
< a min read
      
Indians Athletics
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 6 13 6 Totals 36 8 11 8
F.Lndor ss 3 0 2 2 M.Smien ss 3 1 2 2
Freeman ss 2 0 0 0 R.Goins pr 2 0 1 0
R.Perez c 3 0 1 2 To.Kemp 2b 4 1 3 0
B.Tylor pr 2 0 1 0 Chapman 3b 3 0 0 2
Hrnndez 2b 3 0 2 0 Ed.Diaz 3b 2 1 1 2
Clement pr 2 0 0 0 M.Olson 1b 2 0 0 0
Santana dh 3 0 0 0 Cmpbell 1b 2 0 0 0
Ca.Rupp ph 1 0 0 0 Lureano cf 3 0 0 0
J.Buers lf 3 0 0 0 D.Thmas lf 1 0 0 0
M.Longo lf 2 0 0 0 Jo.Heim c 1 1 0 0
Mercado cf 3 0 0 0 Theroux c 2 1 1 0
Ka’.Tom cf 1 1 1 0 V.Mchin dh 4 2 2 0
Bradley 1b 3 2 2 1 Sk.Bolt rf 3 1 1 2
Mrabell 1b 1 0 0 0 D.Fwler lf 3 0 0 0
C.Arryo 3b 2 2 2 0 Au.Beck cf 1 0 0 0
Krieger pr 1 0 0 0
G.Allen rf 3 1 1 0
Al.Call rf 1 0 1 1
Cleveland 020 300 010 6
Oakland 001 320 02x 8

E_Lindor (1), Theroux (1). LOB_Cleveland 8, Oakland 8. 2B_Lindor (2), Hernandez (1), Semien (1), Machin (2). HR_Bradley (2), Diaz (1). SB_Tom (1), Allen (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Indians
Plesac 2 1-3 2 1 1 1 3
Krauth 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Hoyt 1-3 2 3 3 1 1
Lingos H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Leone BS, 0-1 1 4 2 2 0 2
Dowdy 1 0 0 0 0 2
Gose 1 0 0 0 0 2
Weiss L, 0-1 1 2 2 2 0 0
Athletics
Manaea 3 4 2 2 0 2
Wendelken 1 5 3 3 0 2
Trivino 1 0 0 0 0 2
McFarland H, 1 1 2 0 0 0 0
Howard W, 1-0 2 2 1 0 0 2
Weems S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 0

HBP_by_Hoyt (Heim), Manaea (Arroyo).

WP_Manaea.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings First, Ted Barrett Second, Dan Bellino Third, Pat Hober.

T_3:16. A_8,159

