Athletics 8, Indians 7

|Indians
|
|
|
|
|
|Athletics
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|7
|12
|7
|
|Totals
|30
|8
|8
|8
|
|DShelds cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Barreto 2b
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
|St.Kwan cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Nat.Orf 2b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|B.Zmmer rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grssman lf
|2
|1
|1
|3
|
|W.Bnson rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barrera lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramirez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Canha cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schnmnn 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bu.Reed cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Johnson ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Davis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santana 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Armntrs ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Grcia 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|C.Pnder rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|F.Reyes dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Dchmann pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|N.Jones pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|S.Brown 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|J.Lplow lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Court 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gnzalez lf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|S.Neuse 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Freeman 2b
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
|M.White pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Mnstrio pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|A.Allen c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Y.Chang ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Freeman c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Frmin pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Mateo ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Collins c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dvidson ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Li-.Chu c
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|000
|105
|100
|—
|7
|Oakland
|200
|024
|00x
|—
|8
E_Barreto (2), Reed (1). DP_Cleveland 0, Oakland 4. LOB_Cleveland 6, Oakland 5. 2B_Chang (2), Pinder (2), Brown (4). 3B_Santana (1). HR_Garcia (1), Grossman (1). SB_Freeman (1), Mateo (2). SF_Grossman (1).
|Indians
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Moss
|2
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Hand
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Perez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Karinchak
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Arias
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wood L, 0-1
|
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Alvarez
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Angulo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Peluffo
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Athletics
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Blackburn
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Soria H, 1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Petit H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Anderson BS, 0-2
|
|1-3
|6
|5
|5
|0
|0
|Hart W, 1-0
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Charles S, 1-1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
WP_Karinchak, Wood, Petit, Anderson.
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley First, Gerry Davis Second, Jim Reynolds Third, Paul Clemon.
T_3:10. A_6,206
