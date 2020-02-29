Listen Live Sports

Athletics 8, Indians 7

February 29, 2020 6:31 pm
 
< a min read
      
Indians Athletics
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 7 12 7 Totals 30 8 8 8
DShelds cf 3 0 1 0 Barreto 2b 1 1 0 1
St.Kwan cf 2 0 1 1 Nat.Orf 2b 2 0 1 2
B.Zmmer rf 3 0 0 0 Grssman lf 2 1 1 3
W.Bnson rf 2 0 0 0 Barrera lf 1 0 0 0
Ramirez 3b 3 0 0 0 M.Canha cf 3 0 0 0
Schnmnn 3b 1 0 0 0 Bu.Reed cf 1 0 0 0
Johnson ph 0 0 0 0 K.Davis dh 3 0 0 0
Santana 1b 3 1 2 0 Armntrs ph 1 0 0 0
W.Grcia 1b 2 1 1 1 C.Pnder rf 3 0 1 0
F.Reyes dh 3 0 1 1 Dchmann pr 1 1 0 0
N.Jones pr 1 1 0 0 S.Brown 1b 3 1 1 1
J.Lplow lf 2 0 0 0 R.Court 1b 1 0 1 0
Gnzalez lf 2 1 2 0 S.Neuse 3b 3 1 2 1
Freeman 2b 2 0 2 1 M.White pr 0 1 0 0
Mnstrio pr 1 1 0 0 A.Allen c 2 1 1 0
Y.Chang ss 3 0 1 1 Freeman c 1 0 0 0
J.Frmin pr 1 1 0 0 J.Mateo ss 1 1 0 0
Collins c 2 0 0 0 Dvidson ss 1 0 0 0
Li-.Chu c 2 1 1 2
Cleveland 000 105 100 7
Oakland 200 024 00x 8

E_Barreto (2), Reed (1). DP_Cleveland 0, Oakland 4. LOB_Cleveland 6, Oakland 5. 2B_Chang (2), Pinder (2), Brown (4). 3B_Santana (1). HR_Garcia (1), Grossman (1). SB_Freeman (1), Mateo (2). SF_Grossman (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Indians
Moss 2 1 2 2 1 2
Hand 1 0 0 0 0 1
Perez 1 0 0 0 0 2
Karinchak 2-3 2 2 2 2 0
Arias 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Wood L, 0-1 2-3 3 4 4 1 1
Alvarez 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Angulo 1 0 0 0 0 1
Peluffo 1 1 0 0 1 1
Athletics
Blackburn 3 2 0 0 0 2
Soria H, 1 1 1 1 1 1 2
Petit H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Anderson BS, 0-2 1-3 6 5 5 0 0
Hart W, 1-0 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
Charles S, 1-1 2 0 0 0 1 2

WP_Karinchak, Wood, Petit, Anderson.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley First, Gerry Davis Second, Jim Reynolds Third, Paul Clemon.

T_3:10. A_6,206

