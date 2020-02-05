Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlanta college names building for baseball icon Hank Aaron

February 5, 2020 10:37 pm
 
1 min read
      

ATLANTA (AP) — Dozens of students dressed in blue excitedly welcomed Hank Aaron to their Atlanta college campus Wednesday as the school named a building for the baseball icon on his 86th birthday.

Atlanta Technical College renamed a building for the former Atlanta Braves slugger, christening it the Henry Louis “Hank” Aaron Academic Complex. Aaron, a longtime supporter of the college, donates thousands of dollars to the school every year and his Chasing the Dream Foundation awards scholarships to several students.

As the legend arrived, there was cheering all around. Aaron looked calm and smiled as students, teachers and several big names from baseball honored him on his birthday. Even former President Bill Clinton sent a video message.

“I don’t feel like I’m 86, but I am 86,” Aaron said.

Advertisement

Known as the “Home Run King,” Aaron had 755 home runs over a career that spanned from 1954 to 1976 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982. Now, he serves many roles with the Braves, where he spent most of his playing career.

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

He also has lobbied for efforts to encourage more young African American athletes to choose baseball.

“I would like to see more blacks in baseball, and it’s just a matter of them going out and playing,” he said.

He said Major League Baseball can contribute by making more resources available.

“They can build more field baseball fields. Number 1, they can have more baseball equipment; 2, they can teach coaches in them and learn how to play the game,” he said.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|6 Suits and Spooks DC 2020
2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|7 Power Breakfast: M&A Outlook
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Little Rock (LCS 9) departs for her maiden deployment

Today in History

1984: Navy captain first human to do untethered space walk