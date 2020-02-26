Listen Live Sports

Atlantic Hockey Glance

February 26, 2020 9:29 pm
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
American Intl. 20 6 1 0 61 99 51 20 12 1
Sacred Heart 18 8 2 0 56 109 66 21 10 3
Army West Point 14 10 3 2 47 70 64 17 12 3
RIT 14 8 4 1 47 86 73 18 12 4
Robert Morris 11 10 5 3 41 65 65 11 16 5
Niagara 10 12 4 2 36 64 65 10 18 4
Bentley 11 13 2 0 35 75 80 13 16 3
Air Force 8 11 6 4 34 58 66 8 17 6
Holy Cross 9 14 3 2 32 67 83 10 17 5
Canisius 7 13 6 3 30 71 83 8 18 6
Mercyhurst 3 21 2 0 11 49 118 5 25 2
Wednesday’s Game

Sacred Heart 5, American International 3

Friday’s Games

Robert Morris at Niagara, 7 p.m.

Air Force at RIT, 7:05 p.m.

Canisius at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.

Holy Cross at Bentley, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Robert Morris at Niagara, 7 p.m.

Air Force at RIT, 7:05 p.m.

Canisius at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.

Bentley at Holy Cross, 7:05 p.m.

American International at Army West Point, 7:05 p.m.

End Regular Season

