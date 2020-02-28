Atlantic Hockey Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|American Intl.
|20
|6
|1
|0
|61
|99
|51
|20
|12
|1
|Sacred Heart
|18
|8
|2
|0
|56
|109
|66
|21
|10
|3
|Army West Point
|14
|10
|3
|2
|47
|70
|64
|17
|12
|3
|RIT
|14
|9
|4
|1
|47
|86
|76
|18
|13
|4
|Robert Morris
|11
|11
|5
|3
|41
|65
|70
|11
|17
|5
|Air Force
|10
|11
|6
|4
|41
|73
|95
|10
|17
|6
|Niagara
|11
|12
|4
|2
|39
|69
|65
|11
|18
|4
|Bentley
|12
|13
|2
|0
|38
|78
|82
|14
|16
|3
|Canisius
|8
|13
|6
|3
|33
|74
|85
|9
|18
|6
|Holy Cross
|9
|15
|3
|2
|32
|69
|86
|10
|18
|5
|Mercyhurst
|3
|22
|2
|0
|11
|51
|123
|5
|26
|2
|Wednesday’s Game
Sacred Heart 5, American International 3
Air Force 3, RIT 0
Bentley 3, Holy Cross 2
Canisius 3, Mercyhurst 2
Niagara 5, Robert Morris 0
Robert Morris at Niagara, 7 p.m.
Air Force at RIT, 7:05 p.m.
Canisius at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.
Bentley at Holy Cross, 7:05 p.m.
American International at Army West Point, 7:05 p.m.
End Regular Season
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.