Atlantic Hockey Glance

February 29, 2020 11:18 pm
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
American Intl. 21 6 1 0 64 103 52 21 12 1
Sacred Heart 18 8 2 0 56 109 66 21 10 3
RIT 15 9 4 1 50 86 79 18 14 4
Army West Point 14 11 3 2 48 71 69 17 13 3
Robert Morris 11 12 5 3 41 67 75 11 18 5
Niagara 12 12 4 2 42 74 67 12 18 4
Air Force 10 12 6 4 41 76 100 10 18 6
Bentley 13 13 2 0 41 84 84 15 16 3
Canisius 9 13 6 3 36 80 85 10 18 6
Holy Cross 9 16 3 2 32 71 92 10 19 5
Mercyhurst 3 23 2 0 11 51 129 5 27 2
Wednesday’s Game

Sacred Heart 5, American International 3

Friday’s Games

Air Force 3, RIT 0

Bentley 3, Holy Cross 2

Canisius 3, Mercyhurst 2

Niagara 5, Robert Morris 0

Saturday’s Games

Niagara 5, Robert Morris 2

RIT 5, Air Force 3

Canisius 6, Mercyhurst 0

Bentley 6, Holy Cross 2

American International 4, Army 1

End Regular Season

