Atlantic Hockey Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|American Intl.
|21
|6
|1
|0
|64
|103
|52
|21
|12
|1
|Sacred Heart
|18
|8
|2
|0
|56
|109
|66
|21
|10
|3
|RIT
|15
|9
|4
|1
|50
|86
|79
|18
|14
|4
|Army West Point
|14
|11
|3
|2
|48
|71
|69
|17
|13
|3
|Robert Morris
|11
|12
|5
|3
|41
|67
|75
|11
|18
|5
|Niagara
|12
|12
|4
|2
|42
|74
|67
|12
|18
|4
|Air Force
|10
|12
|6
|4
|41
|76
|100
|10
|18
|6
|Bentley
|13
|13
|2
|0
|41
|84
|84
|15
|16
|3
|Canisius
|9
|13
|6
|3
|36
|80
|85
|10
|18
|6
|Holy Cross
|9
|16
|3
|2
|32
|71
|92
|10
|19
|5
|Mercyhurst
|3
|23
|2
|0
|11
|51
|129
|5
|27
|2
|Wednesday’s Game
Sacred Heart 5, American International 3
Air Force 3, RIT 0
Bentley 3, Holy Cross 2
Canisius 3, Mercyhurst 2
Niagara 5, Robert Morris 0
Niagara 5, Robert Morris 2
RIT 5, Air Force 3
Canisius 6, Mercyhurst 0
Bentley 6, Holy Cross 2
American International 4, Army 1
End Regular Season
