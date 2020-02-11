ATP World Tour ABN AMRO World Tournament Results

Tuesday
At Ahoy Rotterdam
Rotterdam, Netherlands
Purse: €2,013,855
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Tuesday from ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament at Ahoy Rotterdam (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 6-3, 1-6, 6-3.
Karen Khachanov, Russia, def. Fabio Fognini (5), Italy, 6-3, 6-3.
Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. Gregoire Barrere, France, 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-4.
Andrey Rublev (7), Russia, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, 6-2, 6-3.
Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, def. Benoit Paire, France, 6-2, 6-4.
Stefanos Tsitsipas (2), Greece, vs. Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-1.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski, Britain, def. Jurgen Melzer, Austria, and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, 7-6 (4), 5-7, 10-7.
Rohan Bopanna, India, and Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and John Peers, Australia, 7-6 (0), 6-7 (5), 10-8.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.