ATP World Tour ABN AMRO World Tournament Results

Tuesday

At Ahoy Rotterdam

Rotterdam, Netherlands

Purse: €2,013,855

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Tuesday from ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament at Ahoy Rotterdam (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 6-3, 1-6, 6-3.

Karen Khachanov, Russia, def. Fabio Fognini (5), Italy, 6-3, 6-3.

Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. Gregoire Barrere, France, 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-4.

Andrey Rublev (7), Russia, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, 6-2, 6-3.

Advertisement

Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, def. Benoit Paire, France, 6-2, 6-4.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (2), Greece, vs. Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-1.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski, Britain, def. Jurgen Melzer, Austria, and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, 7-6 (4), 5-7, 10-7.

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and John Peers, Australia, 7-6 (0), 6-7 (5), 10-8.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.