ATP World Tour ABN AMRO World Tournament Results

Wednesday
At Ahoy Rotterdam
Rotterdam, Netherlands
Purse: €2,013,855
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Wednesday from ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament at Ahoy Rotterdam (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Jannik Sinner, Italy, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, walkover.
Gilles Simon, France, def. Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-3.
David Goffin (4), Belgium, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4.
Gael Monfils (3), France, def. Joao Sousa, Portugal, 6-3, 6-2.
Vasek Pospisil, Canada, def. Daniil Medvedev (1), Russia, 6-4, 6-3.
Men’s Singles
Round of 16
Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, def. Roberto Bautista-Agut (6), Spain, 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (4).
Daniel Evans, Britain, def. Karen Khachanov, Russia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, def. Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, 6-4, 6-2.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (2), France, def. Benoit Paire, France, and Mate Pavic, Croatia, 6-3, 6-4.
Oliver Marach, Austria, and Raven Klaasen, South Africa, def. David Pel and Sander Arends, Netherlands, 6-3, 7-5.
