ATP World Tour ABN AMRO World Tournament Results

February 12, 2020 5:26 am
 
Wednesday

At Ahoy Rotterdam

Rotterdam, Netherlands

Purse: €2,013,855

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Wednesday from ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament at Ahoy Rotterdam (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Jannik Sinner, Italy, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, walkover.

Gilles Simon, France, def. Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-3.

David Goffin (4), Belgium, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Gael Monfils (3), France, def. Joao Sousa, Portugal, 6-3, 6-2.

Vasek Pospisil, Canada, def. Daniil Medvedev (1), Russia, 6-4, 6-3.

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, def. Roberto Bautista-Agut (6), Spain, 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (4).

Daniel Evans, Britain, def. Karen Khachanov, Russia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, def. Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, 6-4, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (2), France, def. Benoit Paire, France, and Mate Pavic, Croatia, 6-3, 6-4.

Oliver Marach, Austria, and Raven Klaasen, South Africa, def. David Pel and Sander Arends, Netherlands, 6-3, 7-5.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

