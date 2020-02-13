Listen Live Sports

ATP World Tour ABN AMRO World Tournament Results

February 13, 2020 7:13 am
 
Thursday

At Ahoy Rotterdam

Rotterdam, Netherlands

Purse: €2,013,855

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Thursday from ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament at Ahoy Rotterdam (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Jannik Sinner, Italy, def. David Goffin (4), Belgium, 7-6 (7), 7-5.

Andrey Rublev (7), Russia, def. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 7-5, 6-3.

Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (2), Greece, 7-5, 6-4.

Gael Monfils (3), France, def. Gilles Simon, France, 6-4, 6-1.

Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, vs. Vasek Pospisil, Canada, 6-4, 7-6 (7).

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Oliver Marach, Austria, and Raven Klaasen, South Africa, def. Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, and Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 10-8.

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Horia Tecau, Romania, and Jean-Julien Rojer (4), Netherlands, 6-2, 3-6, 10-7.

