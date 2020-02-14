ATP World Tour ABN AMRO World Tournament Results

Friday
At Ahoy Rotterdam
Rotterdam, Netherlands
Purse: €2,013,855
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Friday from ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament at Ahoy Rotterdam (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Quarterfinals
Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, def. Jannik Sinner, Italy, 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (6).
Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, def. Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, 6-4, 7-6 (6).
Gael Monfils (3), France, def. Daniel Evans, Britain, 7-6 (5), 6-2.
Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, def. Andrey Rublev (7), Russia, 7-6 (2), 6-4.
Men’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (2), France, def. Fabio Fognini, Italy, and Robin Haase, Netherlands, walkover.
Henri Kontinen, Finland, and Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski, Britain, 5-7, 6-1, 10-6.
