ATP World Tour ABN AMRO World Tournament Results

February 14, 2020 5:04 am
 
Friday

At Ahoy Rotterdam

Rotterdam, Netherlands

Purse: €2,013,855

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Friday from ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament at Ahoy Rotterdam (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, def. Jannik Sinner, Italy, 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (6).

Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, def. Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Gael Monfils (3), France, def. Daniel Evans, Britain, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, def. Andrey Rublev (7), Russia, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (2), France, def. Fabio Fognini, Italy, and Robin Haase, Netherlands, walkover.

Henri Kontinen, Finland, and Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski, Britain, 5-7, 6-1, 10-6.

