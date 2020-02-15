ATP World Tour ABN AMRO World Tournament Results

Saturday
At Ahoy Rotterdam
Rotterdam, Netherlands
Purse: €2,013,855
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Saturday from ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament at Ahoy Rotterdam (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Semifinals
Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, def. Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, 7-6 (2), 6-4.
Gael Monfils (3), France, def. Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, 6-4, 7-6 (5).
Men’s Doubles
Semifinals
Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (2), France, def. Oliver Marach, Austria, and Raven Klaasen, South Africa, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (6), 10-7.
Henri Kontinen, Finland, and Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Denis Shapovalov, Canada, 5-7, 6-2, 10-8.
