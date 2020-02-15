Listen Live Sports

ATP World Tour ABN AMRO World Tournament Results

February 15, 2020 9:13 am
 
Saturday

At Ahoy Rotterdam

Rotterdam, Netherlands

Purse: €2,013,855

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Saturday from ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament at Ahoy Rotterdam (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Semifinals

Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, def. Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Gael Monfils (3), France, def. Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (2), France, def. Oliver Marach, Austria, and Raven Klaasen, South Africa, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (6), 10-7.

Henri Kontinen, Finland, and Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Denis Shapovalov, Canada, 5-7, 6-2, 10-8.

