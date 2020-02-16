ATP World Tour ABN AMRO World Tournament Results

Sunday
At Ahoy Rotterdam
Rotterdam, Netherlands
Purse: €2,013,855
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Sunday from ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament at Ahoy Rotterdam (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Championship
Gael Monfils (3), France, def. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, 6-2, 6-4.
Men’s Doubles
Championship
Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (2), France, def. Henri Kontinen, Finland, and Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 10-7.
