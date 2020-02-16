ATP World Tour ABN AMRO World Tournament Results

Sunday

At Ahoy Rotterdam

Rotterdam, Netherlands

Purse: €2,013,855

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Sunday from ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament at Ahoy Rotterdam (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Championship

Gael Monfils (3), France, def. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, 6-2, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Championship

Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (2), France, def. Henri Kontinen, Finland, and Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 10-7.

