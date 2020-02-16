Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

ATP World Tour ABN AMRO World Tournament Results

February 16, 2020 8:48 am
 
< a min read
      

Sunday

At Ahoy Rotterdam

Rotterdam, Netherlands

Purse: €2,013,855

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Sunday from ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament at Ahoy Rotterdam (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Championship

Gael Monfils (3), France, def. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, 6-2, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Championship

Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (2), France, def. Henri Kontinen, Finland, and Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 10-7.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
2|18 SNG Live: IT Modernization
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Loadmasters secure, off-load cargo on board an aircraft

Today in History

1841: First continuous filibuster in the Senate begins