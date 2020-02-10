ATP World Tour ABN AMRO World Tournament Results

Monday

At Ahoy Rotterdam

Rotterdam, Netherlands

Purse: €2,013,855

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Monday from ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament at Ahoy Rotterdam (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, 7-5, 6-7 (3), 6-4.

Roberto Bautista-Agut (6), Spain, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 4-6, 7-6 (1), 6-1.

Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, def. Denis Shapovalov (8), Canada, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Daniel Evans, Britain, vs. Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany, 6-3, 7-5.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, and Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, def. Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Wesley Koolhof (3), Netherlands, 6-3, 7-6 (9).

Fabio Fognini, Italy, and Robin Haase, Netherlands, def. Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev, Russia, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (11).

Henri Kontinen, Finland, and Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies (1), Germany, 6-2, 6-2.

Horia Tecau, Romania, and Jean-Julien Rojer (4), Netherlands, def. Nenad Zimonjic, Serbia, and Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece, 6-2, 6-2.

