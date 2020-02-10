Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

ATP World Tour ABN AMRO World Tournament Results

February 10, 2020 6:45 am
 
< a min read
      

Monday

At Ahoy Rotterdam

Rotterdam, Netherlands

Purse: €2,013,855

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Monday from ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament at Ahoy Rotterdam (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, 7-5, 6-7 (3), 6-4.

Roberto Bautista-Agut (6), Spain, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 4-6, 7-6 (1), 6-1.

Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, def. Denis Shapovalov (8), Canada, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Daniel Evans, Britain, vs. Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany, 6-3, 7-5.

Advertisement

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, and Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, def. Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Wesley Koolhof (3), Netherlands, 6-3, 7-6 (9).

Fabio Fognini, Italy, and Robin Haase, Netherlands, def. Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev, Russia, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (11).

Henri Kontinen, Finland, and Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies (1), Germany, 6-2, 6-2.

Horia Tecau, Romania, and Jean-Julien Rojer (4), Netherlands, def. Nenad Zimonjic, Serbia, and Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece, 6-2, 6-2.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|11 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|11 CompTIA on the Hill 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course in Yuma, AZ

Today in History

1903: Congress adopts Expedition Act to enhance DOJ's trust-busting authority