ATP World Tour Argentina Open Results

Wednesday

At Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club

Buenos Aires

Purse: $611,420

Surface: Red clay

BUENOS AIRES (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Argentina Open at Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Pedro Sousa, Portugal, def. Jozef Kovalik, Slovakia, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5).

Dusan Lajovic (3), Serbia, def. Pedro Martinez, Spain, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (6).

Casper Ruud (8), Norway, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 6-1, 6-0.

Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, def. Borna Coric (4), Croatia, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Guillermo Duran and Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina, def. Salvatore Caruso and Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 7-5, 6-4.

Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Marcelo Demoliner (4), Brazil, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, and Marco Cecchinato, Italy, 6-4, 6-4.

Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, and Hugo Dellien, Bolivia, def. Leonardo Mayer and Andres Molteni, Argentina, 6-4, 6-4.

Pablo Andujar and Pedro Martinez, Spain, def. Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, and Fabrice Martin (2), France, 6-3, 6-1.

