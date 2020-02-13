ATP World Tour Argentina Open Results

Thursday
At Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club
Buenos Aires
Purse: $611,420
Surface: Red clay
BUENOS AIRES (AP) _ Results Thursday from Argentina Open at Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 16
Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina, def. Laslo Djere (6), Serbia, 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-1.
Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas (7), Spain, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.
Guido Pella (2), Argentina, def. Facundo Bagnis, Argentina, 7-6 (2), 6-7 (2), 6-4.
Diego Schwartzman (1), Argentina, def. Federico Delbonis, Argentina, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.
Men’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Marcelo Demoliner (4), Brazil, def. Casper Ruud, Norway, and Jaume Munar, Spain, 6-3, 6-4.
Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (1), Argentina, def. Fernando Romboli and Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, 6-3, 6-2.
Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen (3), Belgium, def. Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, and Hugo Dellien, Bolivia, walkover.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.