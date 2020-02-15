ATP World Tour Argentina Open Results

Saturday
At Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club
Buenos Aires
Purse: $611,420
Surface: Red clay
BUENOS AIRES (AP) _ Results Saturday from Argentina Open at Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Semifinals
Pedro Sousa, Portugal, def. Diego Schwartzman (1), Argentina, walkover.
Casper Ruud (8), Norway, def. Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1.
Men’s Doubles
Semifinals
Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (1), Argentina, def. Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Marcelo Demoliner (4), Brazil, 6-2, 7-5.
Guillermo Duran and Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina, vs. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen (3), Belgium, 7-6 (4), 6-4.
