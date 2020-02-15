Listen Live Sports

ATP World Tour Argentina Open Results

February 15, 2020 1:39 pm
 
Saturday

At Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club

Buenos Aires

Purse: $611,420

Surface: Red clay

BUENOS AIRES (AP) _ Results Saturday from Argentina Open at Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Semifinals

Pedro Sousa, Portugal, def. Diego Schwartzman (1), Argentina, walkover.

Casper Ruud (8), Norway, def. Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (1), Argentina, def. Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Marcelo Demoliner (4), Brazil, 6-2, 7-5.

Guillermo Duran and Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina, vs. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen (3), Belgium, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

