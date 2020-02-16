ATP World Tour Argentina Open Results

Sunday

At Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club

Buenos Aires

Purse: $611,420

Surface: Red clay

BUENOS AIRES (AP) _ Results Sunday from Argentina Open at Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Championship

Casper Ruud (8), Norway, def. Pedro Sousa, Portugal, 6-1, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Championship

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (1), Argentina, vs. Guillermo Duran and Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina, 6-4, 5-7, 18-16.

