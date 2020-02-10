ATP World Tour Argentina Open Results

Monday

At Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club

Buenos Aires

Purse: $611,420

Surface: Red clay

BUENOS AIRES (AP) _ Results Monday from Argentina Open at Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, def. Jaume Munar, Spain, 6-3, 6-3.

Casper Ruud (8), Norway, def. Pablo Andujar, Spain, 6-2, 6-3.

Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, def. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 6-4, 6-4.

Federico Delbonis, Argentina, def. Hugo Dellien, Bolivia, 1-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Fernando Romboli and Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, def. Carlos Taberner, Spain, and Facundo Diaz Acosta, Argentina, 6-3, 3-6, 10-5.

