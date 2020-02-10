ATP World Tour Argentina Open Results

Monday
At Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club
Buenos Aires
Purse: $611,420
Surface: Red clay
BUENOS AIRES (AP) _ Results Monday from Argentina Open at Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, def. Jaume Munar, Spain, 6-3, 6-3.
Casper Ruud (8), Norway, def. Pablo Andujar, Spain, 6-2, 6-3.
Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, def. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 6-4, 6-4.
Federico Delbonis, Argentina, def. Hugo Dellien, Bolivia, 1-6, 6-3, 7-5.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Fernando Romboli and Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, def. Carlos Taberner, Spain, and Facundo Diaz Acosta, Argentina, 6-3, 3-6, 10-5.
