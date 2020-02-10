Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

ATP World Tour Argentina Open Results

February 10, 2020 2:25 pm
 
< a min read
      

Monday

At Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club

Buenos Aires

Purse: $611,420

Surface: Red clay

BUENOS AIRES (AP) _ Results Monday from Argentina Open at Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, def. Jaume Munar, Spain, 6-3, 6-3.

Casper Ruud (8), Norway, def. Pablo Andujar, Spain, 6-2, 6-3.

Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, def. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 6-4, 6-4.

Federico Delbonis, Argentina, def. Hugo Dellien, Bolivia, 1-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Advertisement

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Fernando Romboli and Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, def. Carlos Taberner, Spain, and Facundo Diaz Acosta, Argentina, 6-3, 3-6, 10-5.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|11 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|11 CompTIA on the Hill 2020
2|11 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army's new Enhanced Night Vision Goggles

Today in History

1973: Release of POWs in Hanoi begins