ATP World Tour Cordoba Open Results

Thursday

At Estadio Mario Alberto Kempee

Cordoba, Argentina

Purse: $546,355

Surface: Red clay

CORDOBA, ARGENTINA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Cordoba Open at Estadio Mario Alberto Kempee (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Cristian Garin (3), Chile, def. Attila Balazs, Hungary, 6-3, 6-0.

Laslo Djere (4), Serbia, def. Pedro Martinez, Spain, 6-3, 6-4.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas (5), Spain, def. Pablo Andujar, Spain, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-4.

Juan Ignacio Londero (8), Argentina, def. Pedro Cachin, Argentina, 6-3, 6-3.

Advertisement

Diego Schwartzman (1), Argentina, def. Jaume Munar, Spain, 6-1, 7-5.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Leonardo Mayer and Andres Molteni (4), Argentina, def. Guido Pella and Facundo Bagnis, Argentina, walkover.

Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar, Uruguay, def. Fernando Romboli and Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, 4-6, 6-3, 13-11.

Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, and Fabrice Martin (1), France, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, and Marco Cecchinato, Italy, walkover.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.