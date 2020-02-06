ATP World Tour Cordoba Open Results

Thursday
At Estadio Mario Alberto Kempee
Cordoba, Argentina
Purse: $546,355
Surface: Red clay
CORDOBA, ARGENTINA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Cordoba Open at Estadio Mario Alberto Kempee (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 16
Cristian Garin (3), Chile, def. Attila Balazs, Hungary, 6-3, 6-0.
Laslo Djere (4), Serbia, def. Pedro Martinez, Spain, 6-3, 6-4.
Albert Ramos-Vinolas (5), Spain, def. Pablo Andujar, Spain, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-4.
Juan Ignacio Londero (8), Argentina, def. Pedro Cachin, Argentina, 6-3, 6-3.
Diego Schwartzman (1), Argentina, def. Jaume Munar, Spain, 6-1, 7-5.
Men’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Leonardo Mayer and Andres Molteni (4), Argentina, def. Guido Pella and Facundo Bagnis, Argentina, walkover.
Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar, Uruguay, def. Fernando Romboli and Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, 4-6, 6-3, 13-11.
Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, and Fabrice Martin (1), France, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, and Marco Cecchinato, Italy, walkover.
