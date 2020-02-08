Listen Live Sports

ATP World Tour Cordoba Open Results

February 8, 2020 4:28 pm
 
Saturday

At Estadio Mario Alberto Kempee

Cordoba, Argentina

Purse: $546,355

Surface: Red clay

CORDOBA, ARGENTINA (AP) _ Results Saturday from Cordoba Open at Estadio Mario Alberto Kempee (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Semifinals

Cristian Garin (3), Chile, vs. Andrej Martin, Slovakia, 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Marcelo Demoliner (3), Brazil, def. Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar, Uruguay, 6-4, 6-3.

