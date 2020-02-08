ATP World Tour Cordoba Open Results

Saturday
At Estadio Mario Alberto Kempee
Cordoba, Argentina
Purse: $546,355
Surface: Red clay
CORDOBA, ARGENTINA (AP) _ Results Saturday from Cordoba Open at Estadio Mario Alberto Kempee (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Semifinals
Cristian Garin (3), Chile, vs. Andrej Martin, Slovakia, 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.
Men’s Doubles
Semifinals
Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Marcelo Demoliner (3), Brazil, def. Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar, Uruguay, 6-4, 6-3.
